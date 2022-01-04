Tacos, Beer and more at Tepeyalot Cervecerria

From food truck to brick and mortar, Tepeyalot Cervercerria is outkicking its coverage creating a classic latin menu with craft brews made in house to complement the food…or vice versa. They continue their restaurant buildout as the food still comes hot, fresh and delicious from the food truck parked right outside. With nine home brews on the list along with a number of other local favorites, Luis and his Tepey’s team have gained a foothold in the fast growing San Marco neighborhood.