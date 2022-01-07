Air Fryer Friday: Kale Chips

Looking for a tasty snack that is low in calories? Give these crispy Air Fryer Kale Chips a try! Kale is a favorite green leafy vegetable for so any people. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and is considered one of the most nutrient dense vegetables.

1 bunch of kale stalks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Remove leaves from stalks and break into smaller chip size pieces. Make sure you wash your kale with water and let it dry.

In a bowl coat the kale in the oil and then season with the garlic and salt. Salt will cut the kales bitterness, but you can season with other spices besides garlic.

Cook in air fryer for 6 minutes on 280. Shake the basket and cook for 2 more minutes.

Let chips dry for 5 minutes before enjoying.