Preparing for the Donna Marathon & The Gate River Run with Moms on the Run

Moms on the Run is a structured fitness program with Certified Coaches to help you run your first 5K, get stronger, run longer and faster and keep you healthy, consistent and injury free along the way. Coaches Amy, Tiffany and Ginger joined RCL to talk about the group’s newest location in St Johns county and to teach us some ways to avoid injury when starting a running program.

The group offers classes in Mandarin, Northside and BRAND NEW location in St Johns off Racetrack and Veterans Parkway!

Classes:

Signature Interval Run/Walk Training,

Hill Strength

Endurance/Long Runs

Virtual Options - Yoga for Runners (Spring) and other specialty classes such as Pilates and Boot Camp throughout the year

Every class includes:

Cardio with a walk or run/walk

Strength - with a focus on core, hip and glute strength

Stretching - warm ups and cool downs to prevent injuries and

Mobility because we don’t move quite as easily as when we were kids!

ALL ladies (not just moms), ALL ages (Young moms to grandmas!), ALL levels (walkers to advanced runners) WELCOME!

Coach Amy invited RCL viewers to start from where you are right now, even if you haven’t worked out at all in years . She says you can come start with a walk.

Website: https://www.momsontherun.com/jacksonville.html