The secrets to sticking to your workout routine

Personal trainer Dominique Landry joined the show today to discuss the secrets of working out in 2022... and workout myths to be careful of. According to Dominique, the following points are the keys to success when it comes to working out:

1. Focus on the why. What are your goals and why did you make them?

2. Set long term and short term goals that align to your why

3. Don’t be afraid to try new things. Do you usually do strength workouts? Mix in some cardio or vice versa.

4. Working out isn’t a punishment... and if you view is as such you are going to fail.

5. Have an accountability partner. Workouts are more successful when you have someone to keep you accountable. That can be a friend, family member, or online forum.

To find out more about Dominique, head to imfitenough.com.