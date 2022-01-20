There are Four steps to ensuring your New Year’s resolution doesn’t fall flat this year. Oftentimes only Two of those steps are completed which results in disappointment and failure. Identifying what needs to change and the goal you want to achieve is not enough. Today, our guest Life Coach Shelea Daily helped us to go deeper into the four simple and practical steps that keep you focused, accountable, and successful in achieving your goals.
How to achieve and stick to your goals
