Whiskey Wine and Wildlife is back!

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife artfully combines renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close, all in one weekend!

The weekend’s events will raise funds and awareness for programs of the Jekyll Island Foundation, with the island’s research and education experts on-hand Friday and Saturday, showcasing some fun, interactive programs with coastal wildlife, from sea turtles to alligators!

It’s a culinary weekend experience like no other. Expect to sip and savor great whiskey, spirits, wine, beer and culinary tastings – all oceanfront with music and a relaxed island vibe.

For tickets and info visit: whiskeywineandwildlife.com

Save $10 by using the promocode WJXT10