Local author writes book entitled “Unfinished Business”

Do you struggle to finish the things you are passionate about? Having trouble getting out of your own way? Pamela L. Reed, author of the book entitled Unfinished Business-How to Finish What You Start...Faster, is an educator, motivational speaker, and time management coach, joined us to briefly share her story on how making micro-mental shifts in your thinking can help you get past what is keeping you from completing the tasks at hand.

Some of Pam Reed’s tips are make lists, set a timer for each task, and to stay motivated with a quote, video, or podcast.