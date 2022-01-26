Two Hacks In the Kitchen: Three-ingredient pancakes

INGREDIENTS

SERVES 1

1 banana

2 egg(s)

1/8 tsp sea salt

DIRECTIONS

1. In a medium bowl, fully mash the banana with a potato masher or fork. Add the eggs and salt and whisk until well combined.

2. Spritz a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-low. In batches, ladle the batter onto the skillet, about 1/4 scant cup per pancake. Cook until browned, about 3 1/2 minutes per side. (Hint: When making pancakes in batches, you can keep the prepared pancakes warm in a 200°F oven until all pancakes are done.)

3. Serve warm as desired.

Read more: https://www.livestrong.com/recipes/three-ingredient-pancakes/#ixzz7J5apltx2