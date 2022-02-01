Local Creative has 3 projects in production

Florida’s own Barry S. McLeod dropped by River City Live a couple of years ago to talk about his show focused on the comedy of Flip Wilson…then Covid shut that down. Over the downtime, he created 2 other projects to go along with the previous Flip Wilson idea which he performs every first Thursday at Breezy Jazz House in San Marco. He dropped by to chat about that, his You Tube show “The Duvals” and his play “Divorce N Us” with curtains opening March 3rd.