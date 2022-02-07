Impress your “Big Game” party guests with these easy dishes

Cherry Coke Chicken Wings

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds of chicken wings, separated into drumettes and wing pieces

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon of kosher salt (I substituted @centofinefoods Sicilian sea salt)

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 Red onion, chopped about 1 1/2 cups

2 Garlic cloves, grated

1 jalapeño, deseeded and chopped (I used 2 and left the seeds in for spice

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

2 cups of cherry cola (I used Coca Cola)

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 cup of ketchup

1. Position in oven rack in the top third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with foil.

2. Place the chicken wings on a prepared baking sheet. Toss with 3 tablespoons of oil, 1 tablespoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper. Bake until the wings are completely cooked through and just beginning to brown, about 25 minutes. Open the oven and flip the wings over onto the other side and cook another 5 minutes.

3. While the chicken wings bake, prepare the barbecue sauce. Heat the vegetable oil in a sauce pan over medium heat. Add the red onions, and cook until translucent. Add the garlic and jalapeño, cooking an additional minute. Add the garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, mustard powder, and black pepper. Toss the spices until fragrant and deep maroon in color, about one minute. Star in the cherry soda, red wine vinegar and ketchup until combined. Bring to a boil and cook until the sauce has thickened and reduced about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly and then purée in a blender until smooth. Extra sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for up to one week or frozen for the next time around.

4. When the wings are cooked through and beginning to brown, remove the baking sheet and turn the oven to broil setting. Pour the sauce over the wings, toss to coat and then put them back on to the broiler until they are crisp about 2 to 3 minutes.

