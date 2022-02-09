9-year-old entrepreneur opens donut shop

Juggling homework, afterschool activities, and running a business... all at the age of nine.

Karlie King is living her dream of being a young entrepreneur running Mini Queen Mini Donuts, a pop-up donut shop. She offers a variety of hand-crafted flavors such as pecan crunch, strawberry lemonade, chocolate, caramel and more. But her vision doesn’t stop there: she hopes to soon open her own food truck! Even before obtaining her driver’s license.

To support Karlie’s business and learn more about Mini Queen Mini Donuts you can visit her Facebook page at Mini Queen Mini Donuts.