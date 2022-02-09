How to make white chocolate sugar cookie fudge for Valentine’s!

Ingredients:

5 cups of white chocolate chips

1 cup of sugar cookie dry mix

1 can of Sweetened condensed milk

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1/2 cup sprinkles (separated into two 1/4 cups)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

White chocolate melting chocolate

Directions:

1. Take the white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, butter, and dry sugar cookie mix into a glass bowl.

2. Set glass bowl of ingredients onto a double boiler set up.

3. Leave on medium heat while stirring continuously till mixture is combined and melted.

4. Once completely melted, leave bowl on pot but turn heat off store. Then add in 1/4 cup sprinkles and vanilla.

5. VERY carefully pour mixture into a pre lined baking dish. I used a 9x13 for thinner bites, but traditional fudge asks for a 9x9.

6. Let fudge sit in the fridge for about 1-4 hours to completely cool and set.

7. Once set, removed from fridge. Drizzle with white chocolate and top with additional 1/4 cup sprinkles. Cut into desired bites and serve of gift!