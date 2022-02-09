Local organization reaches out to break the cycle of poverty abroad

Faithful Servant Missions is an organization that desires to have an impact on the community in San Ramon, Costa Rica by providing services to enable the cycle of poverty to be broken for those they serve. Faithful Servant Missions provides physical, educational and spiritual support in an impoverished community. The mission organization is on the ground running programs for preschoolers and elementary age students. They are also providing assistance to the mothers and fathers in the community. Just this year, they launched an English academy to provide education to promote employment in the tourist industry. The FSM RUN WITH A MISSION provides the financial support to enable these programs to make a BIG difference to those they serve.

Run with a Mission is the group’s annual fundraiser and will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Second Wind Race Timing (www.secondwindtiming.com) will provide professional timing for the 5K and 10K races. Awards will be given for top finishers overall and in various age groups. All events will take place in Nocatee and will be followed by FSM Family Fun including a bounce house, music, face painting and much more! The FSM Grill will be there serving post-run food to enjoy.

Ad

Register at https://runsignup.com/runwithamission