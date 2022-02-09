Tips you need to know for a healthy partnership

With Valentines day around the corner, love is on most of our minds. And it is inevitable that we think about the “type” of person we want to be with.

Let’s take a quiz! Which of these traits do you value in a partner? (I did a SM survey on this)

• Is reliable, can always be counted on

• Assumes the best about people

• Is fascinated by art, music, or literature

• Is dominant, acts as a leader

• Worries a lot

These traits match the Big 5 Personality Test and research shows that they are important for a happy partnership

• Conscientiousness: Persistence and responsibility versus sloppiness and laziness

• Agreeableness: Friendliness and empathy versus hostility and insolence

• Openness to experience: Creativity and curiosity versus intolerance and rigidity

• Extroversion: Assertiveness and urgency versus introversion and shyness

• Neuroticism: Anxiety and volatility versus emotional stability and confidence

Here are the TOP 2

1. Conscientiousness in a mate can also be a positive indicator, depending on your age. If you are in your 20s and 30s, your potential mate may look like a workaholic, perfectionist, or even have obsessive compulsive tendencies. This trait seems to mellow out as you age, and is a good indicator that the person is willing to work to keep your relationship healthy.

2. Agreeableness. Agreeable people are optimistic and positive; they generally believe in the good in people and are more likely to trust people more. It also plays an important role in conflict resolution.

People who are agreeable are more likely to seek out cooperative ways to solve a problem, accept input from their partner, and be willing to work together as a team. This is especially critical during this phase of life, when stresses from family rearing and job changes can lead to disagreements.

You can learn more at tracyalloway.com.