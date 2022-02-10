A delicious dressing for chicken wings!

Ingredients
- 1 (4.4 oz) package Publix Deli Imported Blue Cheese
- ½ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
Steps
- Crumble cheese. Place all ingredients in medium bowl and stir until blended
- Serve with chicken wings, over fresh salad blend, or with vegetable sticks.
Other Preparation Methods
- Appetizer: Mix crumbled blue cheese with shredded cooked chicken, mayonnaise, and hot sauce for a buffalo chicken dip.
- Topping: Combine crumbled blue cheese with equal amounts softened butter and garlic powder to make a delicious topping for your favorite steak.
Nutritional information
Amount per 1/12 recipe serving: Calories 80, Total Fat 7.00g, Sat Fat 3.00g, Trans Fat 0.00g, Chol 15mg, Sodium 270mg, Total Carb 2g, Fiber 0.00g, Sugars 1g, Protein 2g, Calc 4%, Vit A 0%, Vit C 0%, Iron 0%