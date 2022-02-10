63º
A delicious dressing for chicken wings!

Ingredients

  • 1 (4.4 oz) package Publix Deli Imported Blue Cheese
  • ½ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Greek seasoning

Steps

  1. Crumble cheese. Place all ingredients in medium bowl and stir until blended
  2. Serve with chicken wings, over fresh salad blend, or with vegetable sticks.

Other Preparation Methods

    • Appetizer: Mix crumbled blue cheese with shredded cooked chicken, mayonnaise, and hot sauce for a buffalo chicken dip.
    • Topping: Combine crumbled blue cheese with equal amounts softened butter and garlic powder to make a delicious topping for your favorite steak.

Nutritional information

Amount per 1/12 recipe serving: Calories 80, Total Fat 7.00g, Sat Fat 3.00g, Trans Fat 0.00g, Chol 15mg, Sodium 270mg, Total Carb 2g, Fiber 0.00g, Sugars 1g, Protein 2g, Calc 4%, Vit A 0%, Vit C 0%, Iron 0%

