Delicious Valentine’s Day cocktails & mocktails

THE LOVEBUG COCKTAIL
3 ounces white cranberry juice
2 ounces lemon lime soda
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce grenadine
1. Fill cup with ice and then pour in the white cranberry juice, vodka, lemon lime soda, and grenadine.
2. Serve immediately.
Mocktail version: skip the vodka!
BERRY SWEETHEART MOCKTAIL
1/3 cup apple juice
1/3 cup cranberry juice
1 tablespoon honey
1. Add the juices and honey to a mixing glass filled with ice
2. Stir well. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.
Optional: Garnish with a maraschino cherry. Serve and enjoy.