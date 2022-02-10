Delicious Valentine’s Day cocktails & mocktails

THE LOVEBUG COCKTAIL

3 ounces white cranberry juice

2 ounces lemon lime soda

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce grenadine

1. Fill cup with ice and then pour in the white cranberry juice, vodka, lemon lime soda, and grenadine.

2. Serve immediately.

Mocktail version: skip the vodka!

BERRY SWEETHEART MOCKTAIL

1/3 cup apple juice

1/3 cup cranberry juice

1 tablespoon honey

1. Add the juices and honey to a mixing glass filled with ice

2. Stir well. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

Optional: Garnish with a maraschino cherry. Serve and enjoy.