Go-to spots around town to watch the Big Game

Kickbacks Gastropub featuring Goozlepipe & Guttyworks (Riverside) - lots of TVs over 100 beers on tap

Attached to their original, 100 year old building, is their new, three level addition! The new building includes an expanded bar, new kitchen, a main dining room with mezzanine seating and a stage, a Belgian inspired basement and a covered outdoor patio. The main dining room has the feel of a steampunk museum featuring sculptures from Jim Smith, paintings and murals by Grant Thornton and blacksmithing from David Ponsler…all friends and local artists. 1.1 million pennies provide the backdrop for the artwork, all hand glued, installed in just over 8,000 labor hours over a 10 month period.

Tommy Bahamas Marlin Bar (St. John’s Town Center) - Get your shopping in and enjoy the best shrimp tacos while watching the game!

Brewhound Dog Park and Bar Porch (Beaches) - Watch it projected with your best friend

The porch is a covered, cabin-like structure with a concession style bar. This is where people can relax and enjoy conversation, refreshments and the outdoors. The Porch features: ‍ – A beer garden of locally sourced craft beer on tap – Wine on tap – Bold Bean specialty coffee + Yum Cha Tea – Specialty canned beers + spirits No membership is required to enter The Porch and leashed dogs are welcome! Check out the events page to see upcoming events at BrewHound!