River Region offers community wellness event for the whole family

River Region offers a variety of behavioral healthcare services to include individual, group and family therapy, psychiatric services, medication management, case management and outpatient and residential substance use treatment services. It has expanded its program to now serve youth and adolescents as well primary care services to the community. Primary care services include annual wellness visits, STD screenings, chronic condition management and women’s health visits just to name a few.

River Region is hosting a day of health and wellness activities for the whole family! The Community Wellness Fair will be held on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its main campus (3901 Carmichael Ave.). The free event will be educational and fun. It will feature food trucks, games and vendors who will provide resources on healthy living.