Generation WOW continues to educate, inspire, connect and fuel the power of women’s leadership with another conference Feb. 15th. Women of all ages have the opportunity to come together to network and motivate others for school, business and every day life. Speakers will engage and interact with attendees and mentors meet their mentees. The conference will be held on the UNF campus in the Lazarra Performance Hall from 2 - 6pm.

Registration is open at www.genwnow.com