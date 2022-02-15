This Fleming Island restaurants lumpia will make your mouth water

Just A Pinch Café and Catering features great Southern Comfort food favorites with “Just A Pinch” of Hawaiian Fusion. Owners/partners Cleta Greenwood and Bernard Santiago say to bring your appetites and your food imagination for a delicious twist on your favorite dishes! Watch as they dazzle RCL with their yummy take on lumpias!

The cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday 9am to 3pm, Sunday 8am to 3pm, and Tuesday evenings 6pm to 9pm. They offer afull menu every day! New to the restaurant is Tuesday Night Trivia. The games begin promptly at 7pm! Check out their Facebook page for daily features and for event information. (www.facebook.com/justapinchcafeandcatering)