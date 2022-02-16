Why you shouldn’t warm up before a workout

Coach Pat Henigan of Jacksonville Fitness Academy joines us to give some time management tips for your future workouts. Here is why he said you should not warm up. The following is from his blog at Jaxfitacademy.com.

“Don’t Warm Up”

I don’t actually mean “don’t warm up at all.”

Specifically what I mean is do not have some warm up routine that is not a part of your planned session.

You shouldn’t jump into the movements cold, but you don’t need to roll around with a foam roller and 75 bands for 15 minutes either.

Instead of a warm up routine you should perform some “ramp up sets” for your first set or series of exercises. Ramping up means you perform the same movement, let’s say it’s a DB Bench Press, with some light weights to get your blood moving and your joints adapted.

So you would just perform 2 lighter sets of your first set to get warmed up. It will have the same effect as a long warm up, with the benefit of getting you into the work quicker

Ad

Watch the attached video to learn more!