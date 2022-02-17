Minds of the Future Foundation (MOTF) is hosting our 1st Inaugural Black-Tie Gala, dinner, and adopt-a-classroom auction at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Studio 3903. Sponsorships are starting at $2,000 and individual tickets are also available for $100 per person. Funds raised at this event provide scholarship assistance for children, support to individual class needs and expanding MOTF STEM programming through coding, gaming and robotics activities. www.mindsblacktieevent.com
Black Tie Gala supporting Minds of the Future
