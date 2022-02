One banana

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/2 cups of oats

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1. Smash up a ripe banana in a bowl.

2. Add peanut butter and oats to bowl and mix.

3. Fold in chocolate chips to the batter

4. Line air fryer with parchment paper. Scoop dough into air fryer and mold them into cookies by smooshing the dough with a fork

5. Cook at 350 for ten minutes. Enjoy!