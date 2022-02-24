Music series continues to support Fort Mose

The Fort Mose Historical Society and St. Johns Cultural Council partnered up to launch the Fort Mose Blue & Jazz Concert Series. The concept supports two initiatives. First, it offers an outlet to ensure jazz and blues musicians make stops in the area to keep the music genre relevant. The main initiative is to raise funds to build a replica of Fort Mose which was destroyed and is now buried underwater. Rance spoke with Gabe Pellicer to find out more about the concert series and the goals the organizations hope to meet.