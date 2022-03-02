Are filtered photos hurting our self esteem?

Katie Tasch has strong feelings about today’s photo filters. As a professional photographer she says that the practice of beauty filters, used both before and after the photos are snapped, can be detrimental to the way we view our true selves. Katie says " It is impossible to do away with invasive filters and photo editing, it is important to recognize the dangers and long term effects that continued use of these visual modifications on ourselves and our children. When we engage in this practice, we set ourselves up to fail to meet an ideal that is not reality. We may forget or disregard that these photos were edited and look back on a reality that did not exist.” She worries that this could make us feel inadequate, as well as skew the expectation of our family and friends causing/continuing this butterfly effect of body dysmorphia. She goes on to say that she believes that it is far better to learn to love and accept the body you have, and realize that you may not be giving credit to some amazing things your body do.

