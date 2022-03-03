Jordan Fletcher was born and raised in Jacksonville. He spent some quality time at UNF before deciding to take a leap of faith and follow his passion for music to Nashville. He returns this weekend to share his new EP with Jacksonville and his family at Bulls, Bands and Barrels this Saturday at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. Rance spoke with him about the stories his music shares and what it’s like to come back home to showcase his musical growth.
Local country musician Jordan Fletcher returns from Nashville to perform in his hometown
