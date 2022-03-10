How to make a delicious chocolate stout cake

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Chocolate Stout Cake

Active Time - 30 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 30 minutes

(Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 cup stout beer

1 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups sour cream

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat inside of Bundt cake pan with spray; set aside. Combine in medium saucepot: stout and butter. Heat to simmer over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Add cocoa powder and instant coffee; whisk until mixture is smooth. Remove pot from oven and set aside to cool slightly.

2. Combine in large bowl: flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt until blended. Combine eggs and sour cream in separate bowl until blended. Add stout-chocolate mixture to egg mixture and whisk to combine well.

3. Fold flour mixture into chocolate mixture until just blended and smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan; bake 35–40 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and set aside to cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove cake from pan and set on rack to cool completely. Glaze with Irish Cream Icing (see recipe) if desired.

Ad

Irish Cream Icing

Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 3/4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons Irish cream liqueur

Steps:

1. Melt butter. Combine all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended and smooth. Pour icing over cooled cake and allow to set for about 5 minutes before slicing and serving. (Makes about 3/4 cup.)