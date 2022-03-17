DIY St. Patrick’s Day Snacks

Want to make a fun sweet treat? Something that your kids will have fun with?

This is how you make pot o gold snack mix... We found this recipe at Pillsbury dot com and it is such a fun, easy treat to make with the kids

Ingredients:

4 cups Lucky Charms™ cereal

1 1/2 cups broken mini-pretzel twists (we are using pretzel rounds)

1 cup dry-roasted peanuts

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup green mini candy-coated milk chocolate candies

Steps:

1. In large microwavable bowl, place cereals, pretzels and peanuts; set aside.

2. In 2-cup microwavable measuring cup, microwave brown sugar, butter and corn syrup uncovered on High about 2 minutes, stirring after 1 minute, until melted and smooth. Stir in baking soda until dissolved. Pour over cereal mixture, stirring until evenly coated.

3. Microwave uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring and scraping bowl every 30 seconds, just until cereal begins to brown. Cool 5 minutes; stir in candies. Spread on waxed paper to cool; break into bite-size pieces. Place in gold foil baking cups if desired. Store in airtight container.