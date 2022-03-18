Air fryer Friday: Air fryer pizzas

1 can Grands Biscuits
1 - 2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup marinara sauce
8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Toppings (red pepper flakes)
1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes.
2. Separate biscuits into 2 layers.
3. Press each biscuit half with your hands to create a flat, more strecthed out surface.
4. Top each dough circle with 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce.
5. Add cheese and toppings.
6. Spray air fryer basket lightly with olive oil or brush on.
7. Use a spatula to place pizzas in air fryer basket, cooking 2 or 3 at a time with space in between.
8. Cook for 4 minutes at 400° or until golden brown.