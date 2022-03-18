Air fryer Friday: Air fryer pizzas

1 can Grands Biscuits

1 - 2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup marinara sauce

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Toppings (red pepper flakes)

1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes.

2. Separate biscuits into 2 layers.

3. Press each biscuit half with your hands to create a flat, more strecthed out surface.

4. Top each dough circle with 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce.

5. Add cheese and toppings.

6. Spray air fryer basket lightly with olive oil or brush on.

7. Use a spatula to place pizzas in air fryer basket, cooking 2 or 3 at a time with space in between.

8. Cook for 4 minutes at 400° or until golden brown.