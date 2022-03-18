Roscolusa Songwriters Festival is located in Ponte Vedra, Florida. They bring hit singer/songwriters from Nashville, TN to the warm beaches of Florida for a musical night that you won’t forget.

The festival brings the cozy living room atmosphere outdoors for an intimate night of popular music performed by the original songwriters themselves and to shine a light on the creative world of songwriting. At Roscolusa Song Fest, you not only get to hear hit songs, but you also get to hear the stories behind them.

Roscolusa was created to be a multifaceted event. Yes, they will have some of the best singer-songwriters performing their original music, but you will also see some of Jacksonville’s finest food trucks and vendors! Their favorite part of Roscolusa is the opportunity to give to a charity. A portion of all our proceeds will benefit the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. Their mission is to help families tackle childhood cancer by providing comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support.

Ad

Roscolusa Songwriters Festival presented by Flagler Health, will be returning for our 10th annual event at Nocatee located in Ponte Vedra, Florida on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now visit: roscolusa.com