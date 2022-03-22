Makeup tips to make you look authentic in photos

Carrie Wilson, of Carrie Wilson makeup joined us to talk about how the camera “sees” your makeup.

Carrie says it’s important to feel confident and look you best in pics, but these days lots of women are enticed to use filters. It seems like a quick fix, but for more reasons than one, it’s best to stay away from filters. She says the following makeup tips will help the next time you’re getting your pictures taken.

1. Cover imperfections and redness.

2. Make sure each feature “pops”. Eyes, cheeks and lips. Remember, this doesn’t have to be dramatic. Eye liner and lash is important. Eye shadow isn’t as important as people think. Make sure you have blush on yo add dimension and color to the face. A light nude won’t do the trick in a pic. Pick something at least 2 shades darker than your skin.

3. Powder where you see shine.

Learn more from Carrie at www.carriewilsonmakeup.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook for free makeup tutorials and Q&As!