A free musical theatre experience for kids

Camp Fixel is a free two-week musical theatre summer camp for underserved elementary schoolers in Jacksonville. For the past five years, seventeen-year-old Abigail has directed, produced, and organized Camp Fixel for 30 elementary aged children from Jacksonville Housing Authority neighborhoods, foster homes, military, and low income families. The campers are provided with breakfast, lunch, and two snacks daily. At the end of camp, the kids put on a full musical theater performance for their friends, families, and guardians.

Through theatre, kids learn and strengthen many aspects: self-confidence, teamwork, leadership, language, time management, and responsibility.

To learn more head to https://campfixel.wixsite.com/website