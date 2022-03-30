All Female Motorcycle ride revs up Saturday

The Annual Female Motorcycle Ride comes together for its 8th year with a focus on networking and bonding of women who love to ride bikes. Once again, the group will meet at Adamec Harley Davidson on Baymeadows. All women are invited to come out for the ride. Everyone is invited to come out for the party atmosphere with food, music and more planned. Rance met with organizer Jennifer “Lil Tigger” Brewington to find out specifics for this year’s session.