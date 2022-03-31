Local influencer talks wheelchair accessible venues around Jacksonville

Steffi G. is an inclusive model and body image activist who is on a mission to make inclusion the new normal. Steffi is also a disability advocate and in her socials she sheds light on what is like to live and thrive with a disability. She loves the outdoors and keeps Jacksonville updated on accessible places to visit! She stopped by the River City Live set to chat with Rance about a few of the accessible venues around the area. Some may surprise you!