Plan your outdoor adventure at 7 Creeks Fest this weekend

The 7 Creeks Fest invites you to celebrate and explore the scenic waterways, diverse ecosystems, and winding trails of the 7 Creeks Recreation Area, a 5,600-acre system of parks managed by national, state, city, and non-profit partners on the northside of Jacksonville.

The 7 Creeks Fest highlights the area’s recreational opportunities, local efforts to enhance and protect these green spaces, and offers nature-themed activities and exhibits that emphasize education and environmentally-responsible adventures. There will be guided hikes (nature, history, archaeology, native plants, birds, photography, and the entire 7-mile 7 Creeks trail); environmental exhibitors; kayaking, canoeing, and biking opportunities; music; prescribed fire demonstrations; and more!

Visit 7creeks.org to view the map and schedule of activities, and plan your adventure! The event is free and family-friendly!