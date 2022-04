LOL JAX Film Festival is a local comedy film festival that emphasizes “Love Our Locals” while “Laughing Out Loud”. The event highlights local filmmakers, local stand up comedians, local musicians and local businesses. Submissions for local comedy shorts films and skits are now being accepted till June 30th, 2022. Selected films will be screened at WJCT Studios on August 6th and 7th, 2022. Hosted by the always amazing Jenn Weeks.

Visit their website www.LOLJAX.com for more info.