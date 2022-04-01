Staying emotionally healthy in a hectic world

Everything is so loud in our culture that oftentimes we don’t slow down long enough to even listen to our own thoughts! Yet, our emotions come more from our THOUGHTS then they do the actual event. It’s what we THINK about what’s happening that actually creates all the stress. Friend of the show and life coach, Shelea Daily returns to help us regulate stress with these steps:

1) Stop. Listen. Become aware of your thoughts.

2) Observe. Have these thoughts (stories) made you feel better or worse? What “story” are you writing about the future that’s causing all this stress in your body?

3) Come back to the present moment. Simply be present right now.

4) Ask yourself what do I NEED, WANT, and FEEL.

5) When you stop long enough to honor what you NEED, WANT, and FEEL, emotions will regulate.