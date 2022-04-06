First Love Brewing Company in Fernandina more than just beer

You immediately feel the vibe at First Love Brewing Company when you walk in. The staff is very friendly, the space is wide open and inviting and the beer menu is extensive. Kevin O’Brien and his wife opened during the pandemic which he says was a benefit. The community has embraced the couple’s vision which isn’t just about beer. The name is meant to inspire people to follow their passions and dreams; keep fighting even when times are tough. Rance rolled up to find true love in their creative suds.