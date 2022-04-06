Mental Wellness Wednesday: Spring clean your mind

It’s spring and we often think of spring cleaning. Psychologists talk of the value of spring cleaning our habits as well. What are you holding on to – A habit? A friendship? A business venture? One barrier for spring cleaning and letting go of these things could be the idea of SUNK COSTS. Sunk costs is the idea that you have already invested so much time, money, effort in these things and can’t get it back, which makes it harder to let go. Here are some tips to help you make that decision:

1. Recognize that we sometimes make emotional decisions

2. We are wired to be Loss Averse – we don’t like losing (time, money or effort)

Recognizing #1 and #2 is an important first step in being able to think through your decision. Now you are ready for #3

3. Separate Present You from Past You

Think of a really bad gift (maybe an ugly sweater?). You may keep it so you don’t hurt someone else’s feelings. But what if you gave that gift to yourself in the past? Would Present You wear it? Past You probably won’t feel bad if you don’t.