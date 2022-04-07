Positively Jax: Beaches Go Green beach cleanup!

Anne Marie Moquin of Beaches Go Green joined us for two segments. First, she discussed easy ways to be more eco friendly. She told us which items you should use that will leave less of an impact on our environment.

Positively JAX is teaming up with Beaches Go Green for a Jax Beach Community Clean-Up event. It’s designed to clean the streets and sidewalks before litter reaches our shoreline.

Jax Beach Community Clean-Up

Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Latham Park

11 Ocean Front N. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

There will be snacks and prizes for volunteers. Buckets and gloves will also be provided. Additionally, there will be reusable water bottles for sale, but you’re encouraged to bring your own.