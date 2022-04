Get on the wild side with Xtreme Exotics! Sabrina and Steven join the show today to show Mark, Eden, and Rance a sample of the amazing animals that they showcase at their shop. Xtreme Exotics strives to make sure each pet they sell finds the perfect home, with owners having all the knowledge needed to provide their new addition with everything it requires and deserves.

To find out more about the shop you can head to their Facebook page here or check out Sabrina on Tik Tok @wildsidesabrina.