How you can help families of children fighting illness

Times are tough for everyone. Food prices are way up. Filling up your car’s gas tank costs more than ever. Now, imagine your child is also battling a life-threatening disease.

That’s why News4JAX invites you to take part in the Nemours Children’s Health Day of Giving. We are hosting a phone bank on Monday, April 11 to raise money for the Nemours’ Compassionate Care Fund. The goal is $125,000. There are two chances to help: from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m and then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every cent of donations goes to help children without resources get the care and emotional support they need. Your donation could help put food on the table for a family of a young child who is battling cancer. It might pay for critical medical equipment not covered by insurance. It could even pay for transportation to surgery or pet therapy or music therapy or help a chronically ill child laugh and just be a kid.