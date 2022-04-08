Local musician Mike Cook performs his new music

Mike Cook joined us on the show to play two of his orginal song ‘Sail Away With Me’ and ‘Glow”

Playing in garage bands from age 13-19 years old, Mike ‘Buzzard’ Cook has come a long way. Radio shows, Live Television performance, competitions, opening act for several national performers including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin N Cryin, Stroke 9, Yellow Card, and more.

He has quickly built a local following in St. Augustine and Jax Beach. Mike Cook plays live music in Northeast FL and surrounding areas. His show consists of Original material as well as pop hits from the 1950′s to present day favorites. Mike is a one man band. Using the loop machine, drum pads, tambourine, shakers, guitar, and effects. You feel as though you are at a full band concert. Go see what so many people are talking about.

If you want to listen to more of his music and find out where he is playing next visit: http://mcookmusic.com