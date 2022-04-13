Mental Wellness Wednesday | how pets can boost your mental health

This week we have been celebrating pets, from National Hug a Pet day to National Pet day . While any pet owner will tell you how pets have improved their lives, there is science behind why pets boost our mental health.

1. Happiness boost

Researchers found that looking at your pet’s eyes for 90 seconds (but not 60 seconds!) boosted the hug hormone in both pets and humans! This connection between the two is what researchers call oxytocin feedback loop - everyone benefits!

2. Stress relief

When we feel overwhelmed, our body kicks into fight or flight mode and our stress hormone, cortisol is elevated. Here is the twist - even playing with an unfamiliar pet (so if you are not a pet owner!) reduces cortisol levels. And all you need is 3 mins.

3. Emotional contagion

One study found that pets can differentiate between good and bad emotions in their humans and offer comfort. So their paw on you may not always mean more food please!