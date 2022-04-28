Caramelized Leek Tart with Camembert

Ingredients:
1 frozen puff pastry sheet
1/4 cup flour, for dusting Nonstick aluminum foil
1 1/2 cups dried beans
2 leeks
2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1
cup heavy cream
7 oz Camembert cheese
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1. Set puff pastry out to thaw. Preheat oven to 400° F. Unfold pastry sheet on flour-dusted surface. Roll into a (13-inch) square. Press pastry into a (10-inch) tart pan with a removable bottom; trim any excess pastry. Prick bottom of pastry with a fork. Place a piece of aluminum foil on pastry; top with dried beans. Bake 15-20 minutes until pastry is golden. Remove foil and beans. Let pastry cool in pan on a wire rack.
2. Cut and discard root end and green top of leek. Cut leek lengthwise, then slice into 1/2-inch pieces. Rinse sliced leeks well in large bowl of cold water. Carefully remove leeks from water and drain in a colander.
3. Melt butter in large sauté pan over medium. Add leeks and sauté 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove pan from heat and set aside to cool 5 minutes.
4. Heat heavy cream in 2-quart saucepot over medium; bring to boil. Trim and discard white rind from Camembert, then cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Reduce heat to low and add Camembert cheese; cook and stir until cheese is melted. Remove pot from heat and set aside 5 minutes. Whisk into cheese mixture: egg, salt, and paprika until blended. Grate parmesan cheese.
5. Sprinkle Parmesan over pastry, then top with leeks. Pour cheese mixture over leeks; bake tart 20 minutes until golden brown and set. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly. Remove tart from tart pan before slicing; serve.