1 cup buttermilk

3 cups panko breadcrumbs

Fresh Ravioli

1. Place the buttermilk in a bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate bowl. Dip each ravioli in buttermilk, then in the breadcrumbs, gently pressing to coat. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper in a single layer.

2. Arrange half the ravioli in a single layer in the basket of the air fryer. Cook at 350F for 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining ravioli