Mental Wellness Wednesday: Why anger is neither good nor bad

We often think of anger as “bad” but it is actually informative and neither good or bad. Anger is telling you something. And when we don’t listen, we end up internalizing it (as depression) or externalizing it (as paranoia, passive-aggression).

Here is what we know about anger and the brain – It stimulates the same part of the brain as fear (hypothalamus) and it is activated in response to a threat.

So what can you do?

1. Listen

Take a moment to think about WHAT you are angry about? What is the Threat you are facing? Do you feel undervalued? Ignored?

2. Ask using DEAR

Describe, Emotion (How did it make you feel), Ask, and Repeat

3. Act

Anger activates the fight or flight response, there is a flood of cortisol (stress hormone) and adrenaline, which is often why we feel we need to do something physical when we are angry. So give yourself a “rage break” – take a few moments (by yourself!) to let yourself be angry.