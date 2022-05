The First Latin American Festival in Saint Augustine History - Unidos en la Musica: A Latin American Festival launches this Saturday. Join them on Francis Field on Saturday, May 7th 10am - 10pm and be completely immersed in Latin American Culture! The day will be filled with authentic food, music, kids activities and much more. Make new friends and connect with the culture in a new way.

Tickets are available at www.unidosenmusica.com