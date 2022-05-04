Yummy Eats and Catering hits yummy out of the park

Yummy Eats and Catering was launched by the Jolanda Parrott along with her mother and sister. She grew up learning to cook from her grandmother and mom, and only decided to take it to a business level after suffering a major car accident. That moment, she decided to follow her passion and share her cooking skills with Jacksonville. They serve up traditional soul food with a few tweaks guaranteed to make anyone drool. They are based out of the Empowered Kitchen, and they can be found catering for special events as requested. Rance dropped by Yummy to dive in and sample their flavors.

www.yummy-eats.com