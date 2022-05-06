Set the tone at your next event with Betty the Boujee Cocktail Car, a vintage 1973 Volkswagen Beetle that has been converted to a mobile cocktail bar. An idea that came from passion and creativity, Betty Boujee is a unique brand that isn’t purely a service, but an unmatched experience that allows people to enjoy and appreciate pretty in the way of liquid form.

Their unique mobile bar experience brings the perfect touch to each event, celebration and festival, with an expert blend of subtle elegance and sophisticated charm. Each drink is beautifully crafted with locally sourced edible florals and fresh garnishes, producing a memorable and Insta-Worthy event!

Betty Boujee Established in 2021 and run by a twin sister duo, Bar and Noi. The company focuses on concept creation & event execution for all types of events. Our aim is to create one-of-a-kind events while also inspiring others. Our clients are at the center of everything we do. Besides event creations, we also own a 1973 Volkswagen beetle turned into a Cocktail Car that can be rented for a full Bar to any event. In addition, we specialize in customized acrylic signage and laser engravings.